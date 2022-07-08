Bringing a new twist on a beloved lunch side dish, Mr. Fries Man elevates your fries game with gourmet loaded fries. These fries are packed with protein and cheeses and offer a plethora of sauces and toppings, making your fries a whole meal.Inspired by a trip to California, they saw a need for loaded fries with delicious toppings and proteins. Jeannette and Paea, owners of Mr. Fries Man brought their favorites to Good Things Utah.

Jeannette shared her favorite, which was the honey garlic shrimp and steak which Jeanette says “you could drink it, it’s delicious.” There are some that are pre organized like the Barbecue Bacon Ranch Chicken and Buffalo Chicken and you can also build your own. “You can choose your proteins and your sauces and just go crazy.” Paea said. They duo says “you can add to your heart’s desire.” This is a first of its kind here in the Beehive State and there are options for everyone.

Mr. Fries Man is located at Jordan Landing at 3775 W Center View Way, Suite 150 in West Jordan. For more information about these fries, visit their website and follow on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.