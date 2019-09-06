Utah’s First Lady on Uplifting Families

Using her influence to change lives for the better, First Lady of Utah, Jeanette Herbert’s Uplift Families initiative promotes positive parenting. Having raised six children and 19 grandchildren, Mrs. Herbert’s goal through this initiative is to help parents strengthen families and develop good parenting habits.

The 2019 Uplift Families conference is being held September 28th with presenters like David Osmond and Collin Kartchner. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.upliftfamilies.org.

Uplift Families offers resources to parents throughout the state and is always up to date with reliable information. To access these resources and get more information, go to the Uplift Families site.

Mrs. Herbert serves on the Governor’s Mansion Foundation Board and the Governor’s Artist Series Board. She has received many awards for her efforts, such as: the Utah Valley Chamber of Commerce “Woman Making a Difference” Award in 2009, a Utah Women’s Leadership Award at the 2014 Sundance Film Festival Utah Women’s Leadership Celebration, received the Utah National Guard Bronze Minuteman Award, and the Federation of United Mexicans in Utah’s Tonahuac Award.