SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Xing Fu Tang, Utah’s first handmade boba pearl shop, is making a splash in the world of bubble tea. In this segment, owners Huy Truong and Travis Nguyen shared about the company’s unique open-kitchen concept, where customers can watch as their drinks are made, and its famous handmade brown sugar boba pearls, which are cooked to perfection in a golden wok.

Xing Fu Tang’s open-kitchen concept allows customers to see the process of making their drinks from start to finish. This transparency is important to the owners, as they believe it builds trust with their customers. It also allows customers to see the quality of ingredients and the care that goes into making each drink.

The handmade brown sugar boba pearls are the highlight of Xing Fu Tang’s menu. Customers rave about the chewy texture and perfect sweetness of the pearls, which are cooked in a golden wok and caramelized with brown sugar. Popular drinks from Xing Fu Tang’s menu are the flagship Brown Sugar Boba Milk, the Strawberry Boba Milk, and the Mango Smoothie with Rabbit Panna Cotta.

To learn more about Xing Fu Tang and its menu, visit their website at www.xingfutangut.com or follow them on Instagram @xingfutang.ut. And for a limited time, use the code “goodthingsutah” for 20% off your order.