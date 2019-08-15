Utah’s first co-working space for women

If you’re a woman who works from home, runs a business, in need of an office, a space to get creative, or simply wants to collaborate with other like-minded and empowered women, listen up!

The Wave is Utah’s first co-working space, and social club for women and marginalized genders. Deena Marie sat down with general manager Cristina Rosetti to learn all about what The Wave has to offer.

Open Monday through Friday from 10 am – 6 pm, there are various memberships to choose from, allowing you to find the perfect fit for your needs. The base membership gets you access to all communal spaces such as the podcast room, art room, and amenities like legal consultations, massage therapy, and child care. There is also a part-time option with access ten days a month, and a business option including a private office, or desk. A non-profit membership lets you work closely with other non-profits.

The Wave offers two hour podcast training workshops, with microphones, headphones, and ring lighting included.

Rosetti says one of the biggest barriers women face with starting a business, or going back to school, is access to affordable child care. The Wave has a safe and comfortable child care space, with a low monthly fee. Nursing mothers can have privacy in the nursing room, complete with a fridge for pumping moms.

There are special events after hours, where women can learn new skills, and hold functions of their own, including weddings.

Learn more by visiting The Wave at 32 E. Exchange Place in Salt Lake City, or online at thewavewomen.com