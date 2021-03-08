Utah’s first Black History Museum is here!

The Utah Black History Museum just celebrated it’s highly anticipated grand opening and ribbon cutting last month, and we were so excited to have Black Lives Matter Utah founder Lex Scott in our studio to tell us all about the work she and her team have put in over the last two years to make it a reality!
The state’s first-ever black museum dedicated entirely to local and national African American history uses a painted school bus to bring Utah Black history to the people! This exhibit will travel to schools, community centers, and other locations throughout the state of Utah.
Request a Visit To Your School or Organization:
Facebook: utahblackhistorymuseum
Email: utahblackhistorymuseum@gmail.com www.blacklivesmatterutah.com