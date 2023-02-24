SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – A drag show like no other, Gender, Where? is Utah’s first and only exclusively transgender and nonbinary show. London Skies, Treasure Skies, and Onyx, the co-directors of the show tell us about what makes their show so special.

The inspiration for Gender, Where? came when London Skies noticed a lack of representation for trans and non-binary people in drag. She realized, who better to create an inclusive space than these three talented women? The name of the show emphasizes the fluidity of gender, reminding us that you don’t need to define your identity with a label.

It is important for younger trans and non-binary people to see that they can do anything they put their minds to. Utah lacks diversity compared to some states and people in the LGBTQIA+ community can feel unrecognized. As the Utah Legislature has been passing anti-trans bills and laws, the trans community wants to remind everyone to stay hopeful and keep their spirits high. London Skies, Treasure Skies, and Onyx hope to be the representation for the youth and create the community in Utah that they wanted for their younger selves.

If you want to see their amazing show for yourself, catch one of their performances on the first Friday of every month at Club Verse in Salt Lake. Their soonest show will be on March 3 at midnight! Head to their Instagram page @genderwherepremier to find out more.