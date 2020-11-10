Utah’s favorite side dish to serve on Thanksgiving is…

- On the second hour of GTU this morning – Australia boasts no new COVID-19 cases. We’ll tell you how the country says they have made radical changes. And how to have those awkward conversations about what Thanksgiving will look like this year with your family. Surae has a helpful guide that she says will work.
- Plus, the CDC’s latest guidelines on safe holiday celebrations. What the government health agency is hoping you do to modify those family get togethers this year.
- And finally, what do you like with your turkey? Stuffing? Potatoes? We’ll tell you what Utahns say they love the most on that Thanksgiving table. (The answer might surprise you!)
- And at the end of the show, Oprah has released her list of her Favorite Things for 2020. Will it be radically different because of the pandemic? Reagan has her favorite items just in time for all the gift giving… hope you join us for GTU Hour 2!