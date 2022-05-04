- On Good Things Utah this morning – Utah drink companies are currently in the national spotlight, so what exactly is ‘dirty soda’? The New York Times says Utah’s beloved drink is bubbling up across the country. The fizzy, creamy drinks poured over pebble ice can be found at the soda-shop chain Swig which was opened first in Utah. Called “dirty soda,” the carbonated drinks have become an all-out craze on the social media platform. Imagine a cross between a Shirley Temple and an egg cream. A root beer float with melted ice cream. A cream soda made with actual cream. They’re concoctions made of a soda of your choosing, cream, sometimes fruit, and flavored syrups like vanilla or cranberry and, according to some, a believer’s godsend. Swig’s menu includes cheekily named drinks like Life’s a Peach, which includes Dr Pepper, vanilla, peach and half-and-half. And Utah is happily sipping it up! Tune in or click here to read more: https://www.today.com/food/trends/what-is-dirty-soda-rcna26689
- Plus, comedian Dave Chappelle was attacked onstage Tuesday night as he performed at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl arena, with videos from audience members’ cellphones quickly flooding social media and showing a man appear to run onto the stage and tackle the comic. Chappelle, whose unapologetic humor has made him a lightning rod for criticism, appeared unscathed by the sudden interruption and later joked with fellow comedian and actor Jamie Foxx onstage that he’d taken revenge on his attacker. We’ll show you the video from the audience.
- And get ready Salt Lake City – a Garth Brooks show was so loud it registered as an earthquake! The song “Callin’ Baton Rouge” is infused with a pining love for a Samantha from Louisiana. But as Garth Brooks took the stage Saturday, the country music staple became an ode of seismic proportions to the city that inspired the song’s name. Stage lights flashed yellow and red inside Louisiana State University’s Tiger Stadium as a cowboy-hat-clad Brooks – along with a fiddler – jumped into the first verse. Boots started thumping, hands started clapping and a sea of cellphone lights started beaming to the rhythm of a song that has become a tailgate anthem at the Baton Rouge university. The earth was literally shaken as Brooks and an audience of over 102,000 sang in unison about “send my love down to Baton Rouge.”
- Finally, Dolly Parton’s preferred method of getting in touch with people is rather old-fashioned. Instead of relying on a smartphone like many of her peers in the music industry, the 76-year-old is apparently a big fan of fax machines. In a new interview with Apple Music’s Southern Accents Radio, Reba McEntire explained that she had to send a fax to the country legend in order to reach her last year when they were collaborating on a reimagined version of McEntire’s song “Does He Love You.” “That’s the only way I know to get ahold of her,” the singer said.
- At the end of the show – May the 4th be with you! We are talking all things Star Wars and why so many fans are celebrating today. Hope you join us for these Hot Topics and much more this morning on GTU.