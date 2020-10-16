Utah’s coalition of non-profits focusing on domestic violence

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guestes, and more every day!

James Boyd, Development Director of CAPSA and Dennis Hansen CEO of The Refuge Utah (formerly Center for Women and Children in Crisis) joined us to talk about Utah’s coalition of non-profits that focus on domestic violence, as they are sponsoring a month-long awareness campaign.

The Center for Women and Children in Crisis is working with the other domestic violence service providers across the state (there are fourteen total!) on an awareness and community involvement campaign for DV Awareness month, which is held every October.

The pandemic has resulted in domestic violence rates across the state rising, and they have big plans this year for a coordinated statewide effort, the first time this has ever happened!

