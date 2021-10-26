Utah’s campsites are the busiest they’ve ever been and should you put lemon in your coffee?

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) - Hey Utah, it has been an active day weather-wise across the Beehive State. Through the morning we had valley rain and mountain snow. The snow levels this morning even dipped to just below 6000 ft. in a few spots.

In the Wasatch Mountains from Snowbasin down through the cottonwoods most picked up at least half a foot of snow while down in the valleys, we got more much-needed rain. As of 11 a.m., Salt Lake City had picked up almost an inch and a quarter which takes our monthly rainfall over 3" placing it in the top 10 wettest Octobers on record.