Co-Founder of Utah’s 40 Over 40 joined us today to talk about representation for women.

40 Over 40 believes that representation matters. In age, race, skill, experience, opinion and thought. The purpose of this group is to use that representation to highlight women in their 40s and beyond. They are inspired by women who take chances, change lives and make an impact. They are working to create a community of women over 40, celebrated for their accomplishments and success stories.

1 in 4 Americans is a woman over 40. 25% of the country and 83 million people. This means that 25% of the country is being underrepresented and under-promoted. In Utah, women earn 30% less than men. That is one of the largest gender wage gaps in the nation.

Below is the full list of this years winners of Utah 40 Over 40.

Becky Edwards Becky Pickle Brittany Brown Carolyn Hayden-Garner Dani Weigand Debra Bonner Dr. Nancy Hauck Dr. Susana Keeshin Elaine C. Young Erin Fox, Pharm D Geri Lofthouse Heather Hinrichs Janine Talbot Jennifer Bowman Joana McKenna Joanna Fankhauser Julie Bartlett Julie Palasma Kathie Miller Lelani Craig Lisa Blakemore Luz Escamilla Madelyn Cohen Maile Keone Marcy Allen Mary Jane Issacs Mercedes Fitchett Michelle Marchant Mindy B. Young Missy Gries Missy McGlone Nikki Walker SalsaQueen Zapata Sarah Belzer Sarah Navarre Sidni Lloyd-Shorter, PsyD Susi Feltch-Malohifo’ou Taunya Brown Teri Tito Yamile Saied Méndez Yvon Smith Ze Min Xiao

For more, visit @utahs40over40 on Instagram.