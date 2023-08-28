- Today on GTU we are introducing you to 40 incredible Utah women that are over the age of 40. Julia, Diane and Robyn joined our own Nicea DeGering at a private photo shoot at Trolley Square for the women nominated as the ones to watch for 2023.
- Robyn says this day is all about getting all the women together for a photoshoot to get headshots for promotional material but also to give the women a chance to network and meet each other. Julia says, “Utah’s 40 over 40 is a celebration of women and all things over 40. We love to celebrate anyone who is diverse.” She went on to say “After 40 is not the end, it’s actually the beginning, as I’m sure you are well aware, it’s the most wonderful time of life and we are so honored to celebrate these women.”
- Diane says the nominations opened in March during Women’s History Month and the nominations are free, and are all about women who are inspirations to the community. This year the group received 238 nominees and then they looked for diversity in age, race and industry combined with the impact each of them have had on the community and that number was whittled down to the top 40.
- Julia says this is an important process because we still have massive strides to make when it comes to women’s equality. All of these women want to change the conversation about aging and celebrate the passing of time for women in our state. Utah’s 40 over 40 is a non-profit and a passion project for this group of women. If you would like to help and/or get involved you can visit www.utah40over40.com or attend the awards gala September 22, 2023 during a luncheon at the Grand America.
Utah’s 40 over 40 is changing the way we look at aging
by: Nicea DeGering
