SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (Good Things Utah) — Happy International Women’s Day! We were joined by two of Utah’s 40 Over 40 co-founders, Julia Deaver and Robyn Cohen, to talk about the upcoming Second Annual Utah’s 40 Over 40 Awards Gala.

Last year’s event was a huge success, and this year, the theme is “Vitality.” It’s about celebrating women over 40 as a vital force in the workplace, in the family, and in the community. In fact, in a recent survey, more than 80% of women over 40 said they feel younger, sexier, or cooler than they predicted they would feel when they were younger. The vast majority feel powerful and fulfilled.

This year’s winners gala will be hosted at the Grand America in September, and nominations are now open. If you know an incredible woman aged 40 or older, nominate her! If that’s you, heck, nominate yourself! We want to celebrate the movers and shakers in our community, especially the ones that don’t get the recognition they deserve.

Head over to the website or social media pages to submit your nomination. Remember, the woman you nominate, or yourself, must be 40 or older.