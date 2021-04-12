Utahns react to the end of the statewide mask mandate

- On Good Things Utah today – Utahns are split over whether the statewide mask mandate put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19 should end on Saturday, and only a few believe the Utah Legislature’s decision should be up to just elected officials, according to a new Deseret News/Hinckley Institute of Politics poll. Results showed 44% of Utahns believe the mask mandate should continue beyond the April 10 date set in a new law passed before the 2021 Legislature ended last month, while 20% said the date was reasonable, 14% said it should have been sooner, and 17% said there should have never been a mandate.
- Plus, a small but major change has been made to the Transportation Security Administration’s guidelines. As of April 7, sunscreens are now on TSA’s medically-approved list of items and therefore allowed in your carry-on bag in full size. This change is thanks to the department of dermatology at Brown University, which challenged TSA on the 3.4-ounce liquid limit because sunscreen is needed to protect against skin cancer. On the TSA’s website, SPF products now sit alongside other medical items like inhalers, contact solution, and medications. But there is one disclaimer – while this change means your full-size sunscreen will no longer be confiscated at security, you will need to alert officials that you have it.
- And an update on the funeral for Prince Phillip, Buckingham Palace says Prince Harry will attend his grandfather’s funeral, but wife Meghan Markle will not. We’ll tell you why she is planning to stay put in California.
- And a very special happy birthday to our producer McCall this morning! We are celebrating our go-to girl behind the scenes on the show every single day. Hope you join us for a fun Monday on GTU!