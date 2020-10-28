Utahns continue to mourn the death of activist Collin Kartchner

- On GTU today – Utahns continue to mourn the loss of the larger than life Collin Kartchner this morning. He could walk into any room and fill it with laughter and happiness, according to his wife. Over the years, Kartchner promoted the eight-second hug and shared his enthusiasm with more than 500,000 youths and adults across the country, passionately speaking to kids and parents about screen addiction and social media. On Oct. 21, Elizabeth Kartchner shared that her husband – the Utah-based activist who founded the #SavetheKids campaign in 2018 to shed light on his belief that social media is causing teen anxiety, depression and suicide – had died “unexpectedly.”
- Plus, this just announced, Crystal Kung Minkoff will star in the upcoming 11th season of Bravo’s “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” TODAY has confirmed. Kung Minkoff, 35, the wife of filmmaker Robert Minkoff, will be the show’s first Asian American housewife.
- And the newest underwear trend for the fall season? Sweater bras. Yep, perfect for cozy, pretty tough for support!
- And the very most creative Halloween makeup! One mom says if Halloween is going to be different this year, she might as well have fun with it. Check out how she recreated some of the most iconic Halloween characters. And what is the most popular holiday candy for parents to steal from their kids’ bags? We’ll tell you on hour number one of Good Things Utah!