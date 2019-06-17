Utahns Can Participate in Groundbreaking Study

Intermountain Healthcare does it again. There are new studies that show correlations between genetics and disease. Gary Stone of Intermountain Healthcare Precision Health stopped by the station to talk about the recent developments.

Intermountain Healthcare and deCODE genetics have announced a major global collaboration and study focused on discovering new connections between genetics and human disease that will involve the collection of half a million DNA samples. Utah will be at the forefront of this global effort.

HerediGene does a population study which is a large-scale collaboration between Intermountain Healthcare and deCODE genetics focused on discovering new connections between genetics and human disease.

Intermountain Healthcare is a Utah-based not-for-profit integrated healthcare delivery network, and deCODE Genetics is a wholly owned subsidiary of Amgen based in Reykjavik, Iceland. The collaborative effort combines Intermountain’s internationally-recognized expertise in precision medicine and clinical care with deCODE’s world-class expertise in human population genetics.

Participants in the study will consent to the testing and have the option to receive their genetic results report if a clinically significant gene mutation is identified. The data will be de-identified to ensure anonymity before it is utilized in research to help medical professionals better understand the human genome, which will enhance their ability to predict and prevent diseases such as breast cancer, colon cancer, and heart disease.

Gary shared a story of Floyd. A 67 year old man from of Holladay. Floyd had been healthy and active for most of his life. He’s run in 40+ marathons, but a few years ago he developed heart problems. He was diagnosed at Intermountain Healthcare with arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy, a somewhat rare genetic disorder that caused his heart to fail. His family has been affected by this same genetic disorder: his 90-year-old father has it, as does his daughter, Courtney. He has had two siblings die from sudden cardiac death, as well. As a result of his experience, he’s excited about this new study and genetic initiative to help his and other families from around the world.

For more information on the study, please go to intermountainhealthcare.org.

