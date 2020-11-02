Utah Women 2020 Mural in SLC

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Heidi Prokop, senior vice president of communications at Zions Bank was with us today spilling all the details behind the Utah Women 2020 Mural in downtown SLC. This new mural celebrates the character and impact of Utah women. The mural was designed by the co-creator of the iconic cover art for the Beatles’ “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” album. And like the Beatles album, the mural brings together a colorful cast of characters. There are athletes, artists, politicians, entrepreneurs, more than 280 women from all walks of life who have made a mark on the Beehive State.

About 200 Utahns had a hand in the making of the mural. Most of the individual portraits were created in community workshops and virtual workshops led by the artist. Mural artists Jann Haworth and Alex Johnstone then photographed and digitally collaged the portraits into a cohesive design. The final design is hung on 11, 55-foot banners on the Dinwoodey building.

You can see the 6,000-square-foot mural at 37 W. 100 South in downtown Salt Lake City.

Zions Bank president and CEO Scott Anderson has long been a supporter of the arts and also a champion of women in leadership. A few years ago, Scott began talking to artist, Jann Haworth, about the idea of creating art to recognize the enormous impact of Utah women. Zions Bank commissioned the mural in honor of the anniversaries of major milestones that fall in 2020. This year marks 150 years since Utah women became first in the nation to vote and 100 years since the ratification of voting rights for women.