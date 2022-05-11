One of our very own Utah women brought home a national title over the weekend. Alexa Knutzen of Mapleton was crowned Miss Volunteer America just days ago in Jackson, TN. She joined us on GTU to share all about it

Alexa will serve as the first-ever Miss Volunteer America, a new program that seeks to empower young women through educational scholarships and extraordinary opportunities. The spirit of service is at the very heart of the Miss Volunteer America program. Throughout this next year, Alexa hopes to share the platform of Miss Volunteer America: Providing women the capacities, collaboration, and culture for success.

Alexa shared a personal story about dedicating her talent performance to her grandfather who was blind her whole life. He passed away days before her state pageant and was able to watch her dance from above. She also shares that her mother made the evening gown she competed in and won in all by hand.

Alexa received her undergraduate degree in ballet performance from the University of Utah and plans to continue her education debt-free. In addition to the $50,000 she earned in scholarship money, Alexa, Miss Volunteer America, will have the opportunity to meet with Creative Artists Agency Nashville, Big Machine Label Group, Red Street Records, and collaborate with Dance Network.

Connect with Miss Volunteer America:

www.missvolunteeramerica.net

www.instagram.com/missvolunteeramericapag