New doTERRA products soon to be revealed

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Utah-based essential oils company doTERRA is gearing up for its annual convention hosted in downtown Salt Lake City again this year, bringing thousands of visitors from around North America to the Beehive State.

The doTERRA convention runs September 13-16 in Salt Lake City. A global corporation, doTERRA hosts conventions throughout the year in different parts of the world.

The convention is open to the publi and is a great chance for consumers to more about doTERRA – it’s products and the company in general. Attendees get a sneak peek at new products and demonstrations, insight on science and education about the products as well.

doTERRA estimates that its annual convention in Utah adds about $8.5 million dollars in economic impact to the state.

Learn more about doTERRA and the annual convention at Convention.doTERRA.com.

Sponsored by doTERRA.