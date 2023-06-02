UTAH VALLEY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Utah County, known for its stunning landscapes and rich history, has long captivated residents and visitors alike. This summer, the Utah Valley Summer Bucket List features the hidden gems of this remarkable region. Sarah Toller Hoffman, the Digital Content Manager, and Kelsey Backus Benson, the Community Relations Manager, joined us on the show to share all about it.

The Utah Valley Summer Bucket List is not your average summer activity guide. It’s an immersive adventure that encourages individuals to embark on exciting challenges, all while uncovering the best-kept secrets of Utah County. With a diverse range of activities tailored to suit various interests, there’s something for everyone.

Getting started is easy! Participants can join the Utah Valley Summer Bucket List by downloading the Eventzee App or visiting eventzeeapp.com. By creating an account and entering the code UVSummer you will gain access to a world of exploration and discovery. With just a few taps on their smartphones, adventurers can begin their quest to complete the ultimate bucket list. As participants complete challenges, they earn points, bringing them closer to winning a plethora of fantastic prizes.

Visit the official website at www.utahvalley.com/summerbucketlist and follow @exploreutahvalley on social media for all the latest updates.