Utah TikTok sensation JT Laybourne

Utah Tik Tok sensation JT Laybourne joined us in studio today to inspire us with his message, “just think”. JT says, “Just think when we use social media to build one another up how amazing it can be. Just think how powerful self confidence and self love is. Just think what the impact of a simple smile can have.”

JT built his audience starting with a love for music and lip-sync. From there he had the idea to hide a few hats around the Wasatch Front, which turned into Hat’n’seek that ignited the JT Way movement!

We love his positivity, his willingness to be vulnerable and demonstrate the strength in doing so, and we know you will too! Follow along online and on social media:

www.thejtway.com TikTok @jt_laybourne Instagram @jt_laybourne