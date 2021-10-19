Utah thrift boutique dressing customers from head to toe

Owner of Revive Thrift Boutique, Marley McKenna, came by the studio today to talk about her new shop located in Midvale. The boutique offers trendy and affordable styles while taking care of the environment. With a wide variety of items, they are sure to have something for everyone.

The boutique takes special care to ensure a positive atmosphere for their shoppers. Their store is clean, organized by color and they even have in store stylists that help guests put together outfits they will love. Revive also has a great price point. In their Revive Room – everything is $1-$5, but most of their prices are between $5-$15!

You can see how easy it is to style some of their pieces if you check out their Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok. Also, if you mention you saw their segment today, you’ll receive 10% off your next purchase.