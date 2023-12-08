ST. GEORGE, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Utah Tech University is actively preparing the workforce of tomorrow, not only with current students, but with the K-12 community with STEM pipeline programs.

Utah Tech’s polytechnic mission simply means students learn by doing. This active, hands-on learning happens in all classrooms regardless of the academic focus, but also through internships, clinicals, research, industry partnerships, service learning and more. Utah Tech’s STEM Outreach programs introduce kids in kindergarten all the way through 12th grade to activities that expand their thinking and vision of science, technology, engineering, and math.

Utah Tech offers more than 275 academic programs in all disciplines.

Utah Tech is offering a special code for a limited time to waive the application fee. For a $35 savings, use the waiver code: UTTop10 to apply.

Discover more about the programs and opportunities available at Utah Tech University online at UtahTech.edu.

Sponsored by Utah Tech University