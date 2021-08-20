Utah Stories tells the hidden stories of our state

Utah stories has been advocating for local small business since it’s inception. We got to sit down with the man behind it and learn why he is so passionate about supporting small business. Known for the random and interesting tales, we wanted to know where he finds these fascinating topics!

Stories like Skull Valley, a man that’s lived just outside of Moab for years, and local farmers are just some of founder Rich Markosian’s favorites. A journalist, he saw there was a need to cover stories from the perspective of small business owners, and we’re so glad he’s doing it.

Find more at https://utahstories.com

