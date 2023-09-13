- There is help and hope this morning for those suffering from Alzheimer’s and dementia. The executive director of the Alzheimer’s Dementia Research Center at Utah State University, Dr. Beth Fauth joined us to share details about recent studies.
- Alzheimer’s is the fourth leading cause of death in Utah. Because of this, Utah State University recently became home to a state-funded Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia Research Center aimed at increasing research across the state to find ways to better understand the diseases and better support people living with these diseases. Funds currently coming into the center are distributed out to fund multiple research studies. The benefit of a research center like this here in our state is that it will promote new ideas, move studies forward more quickly, and support caregivers with the latest new information.
- Dr. Fauth does a lot of research focused on caregiving. The majority of which is done by families. She says she wants to help caregivers manage their stress so they can optimize an otherwise difficult time for them and their loved ones. There is currently a gallery exhibit of four families caregiving for a loved one with dementia and Fauth says she is sharing those images to put a face to the diseases. People with Alzheimer’s and dementia are people.
- A current study happening at the center right now is: A study that offers an online self-guided program to help manage the stress from the caregiver role, teaching acceptance and commitment skills. Both of these are actively recruiting caregivers, and caregivers get paid to participate.
- Finally there is a Blueplate Research Luncheon for the Alzheimer’s Dementia Research Center on Thursday, Sept. 28th. 11:30-1pm at Gallivan Hall in Salt Lake City. It’s free to the public, just RSVP research.usu.edu and to be involved in any of the upcoming Utah Alzheimer’s Walks visit act.alz.org
Utah State University research center offers hope for those suffering from Alzheimer’s and dementia
by: Nicea DeGering
Posted:
Updated:
