Austin Buhler, chef at Central Valley Cafe is heavily involved in our Utah State Fair each year. Today, he tells us how families could save their money by going out and buying animals for meats to freezer, and how you can support the kids who raised them.

Meat prices at the grocery stores are going to skyrocket 20% – 30% more in the next year due to new livestock regulations. The 4-H & FFA Jr. livestock sale happens Saturday, 9/16/2023 at 10am

Pre-Register at https://usf.fairwire.com/buyerlogon.aspx

Pre-registration includes 2 complimentary tickets into the Fair.

Be sure to watch Austin’s second segment with us below. After spending his weekend at the fair grounds tasting all the crazy fair foods, he’s found the best ones, and brought in his favorites!

@chefaustinbuhler