Utah Speaker of the House Mike Schultz sits down with us to go over goals of the legislative session. “At a really high level, my main priority is to continue the good work of our forefathers and foremothers who planned for the future, balanced the budget, and made Utah the best place in the nation to work, live, play, and raise a family.”

He goes on to tell us they’re eyeing an income tax cut to ease some of the economic pain we’re all feeling, and unlike the folks in Washington, Utah has a constitutional obligation to balance our budget – just like Utah families do.

“Our members live in the communities they serve, and no two districts are alike. But right now, Utahns have a lot of the same concerns and we’re working hard to solve some of the state’s biggest challenges, including growth, water, housing affordability, energy, and education.

There’s a common expression in politics: Just because you don’t take an interest in politics doesn’t mean politics won’t take an interest in you. One of the most important steps Utahns can take to get involved is to go to le.utah.gov, type in your address, and see who represents you at the Capitol.

Reach out, get to know them, and don’t be afraid to pick up the phone or send an email on the issues you care about. Even better: request a meeting at the Capitol during the session to talk about your concerns and ideas.

le.utah.gov IG: @UtahReps