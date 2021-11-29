Utah ski season begins and how to see the lights on Temple Square

- On Good Things Utah this morning – The ladies are all back after Thanksgiving and talking about their busy holiday off. Deena saw her son ski for the very first time and he’s amazing on the slopes! (she brought the adorable video)
- Plus, seeing the lights on Temple Square is a tradition for many families and they are scheduled to light up a small portion of the downtown block on Friday, Nov. 26. Due to the Temple Square renovation project and the COVID-19 pandemic, many traditional events have been adjusted. Here’s a guide to events and what’s open and available on Temple Square this Christmas season. Please note that attendees at any event on Temple Square are required to wear masks and be vaccinated if in the eligible age categories, according to the Church’s Newsroom. This list may be updated with adjusted times or events. Christmas lights on Temple Square will be turned on in the evenings starting Friday, Nov. 26. The displays are limited due to the renovation of the Temple Square, including the Salt Lake Temple and the Church Office Building plaza projects. As part of the renovation, the North Visitor’s Center is being demolished. To find all the activities click here: https://www.thechurchnews.com/living-faith/2021-11-26/visiting-temple-square-christmas-lights-nativity-displays-tabernacle-234400
- And one blogger says this about her social media accounts and it’s currently trending: I am a liar. No, seriously, I am. Strong statement? Yes. True? Also yes. It’s not about Santa, or the Tooth Fairy, or even the Easter Bunny. I mean, yes, I am on board with all of it, but I consider that magic. I am a liar about who I really am. People think that I am this boisterous, friendly, exciting person who I portray through my social media posts and my writing. But truth be told, I am totally an introvert. “Extrovert” isn’t even in my vocabulary. I have always kind of been this way. Insecurity kept me from being open to people for a long time. I can remember starting high school and being positively terrified to talk to the girls in my classes. I went to an all-girls’ high school and I felt like everyone was better than me. Eventually I warmed up, as I have in many social circles throughout my life, and made true lifelong friends. But today, I am just not one to be overly interested in new friendships or doing things. I would much rather stay at home and be around my family, my most inner circle, than anywhere else. To read more click here: https://www.1news.info/moms-news/i-am-a-liar-on-social-media-and-i-am-not-sorry-1144585
- Hope you join us for these Hot Topics and much more this Monday morning on GTU Hour 1.
