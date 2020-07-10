Utah school districts release plans for fall

- On Good Things Utah today – As school districts across the country start to release their plans for fall, parents are faced with the dilemma of what to do with their children. Surae has the four questions you need to ask before you consider sending your kids back to school. Plus, we have an update for you on several Utah districts and their tentative school schedules for fall. And the startling moment of racism in San Francisco where one man decided to take a stand. We’ll tell you what happened next.