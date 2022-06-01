For the last 87 years, The Utah Rose Society has flourished in the great Salt Lake Valley. Founded in 1935, Utah Rose Society has been a staple landmark in Sugar House and remains one of the oldest gardens in the entire state. They are also affiliated with The American Rose Society. Elise Hutchings, president of Utah Rose Society and Cindy Crookston, vice president came to Good Things Utah to discuss their gardens and variety of roses.

Every third Thursday of the month, the society has member meetings and in the summer showcases their members’ gardens. “We learned from each other good horticultural practices and the love of roses we share with each other. That’s what makes it so fun.” said Crookston. The roses provide great joy to the members and give people the opportunity to see the diversity in roses. “You take a tour of your own yard everyday, multiple times a day to see how they’re doing. You talk to them. It’s just a joy.” said Hutchings. There is a variety of sizes, growth, and colors in roses. While there are multiple kinds of roses, the preparation and care is virtually the same. It is important to take the sizes and looks into account. Some roses may look like they are still growing but there is a variety that is naturally of smaller proportions.

The Utah Rose Society will be hosting their annual “Roses in the Home” on Saturday, Jun. 4 from Noon – 4:00 p.m. The rose show will be held at Sugar House Park and is free and open to the public.

To join the Utah Rose Society, visit Utahrose.org. New members will receive a 10-15% off various nurseries in Davis, Salt Lake and Utah Counties.