John Johnson of Pride Week Director was in studio to share the message that Utah Pride is back and bigger than ever! Pride Week is fourteen events in eight days, happening May 29th – June 5th.

1. Friday Night Sunset Rally & Glow March (June 3rd)

2. Saturday & Sunday Festival (June 4th & June 5th)

3. Sunday Morning Parade (June 5th)

4. Plus 10 More Events all Week!

Plan for more of everything, John says. More events, more food, more drinks, more space, more parade route, more gates. Get the festival app for menus, stage performances, drinks, maps, and more.

Funds raised support the life-saving programs & services of the Utah Pride Center.

1,000 Volunteers Needed! P ride Passes & Tickets on sale now at utahpridecenter.org