The fabulous Gia Bianca Stephens, Director of Special Events and Operations, and Rosa Bandeirinha, communications director of the Utah Pride Center tell us there’s only twenty days to go until it’s Pride time! While Pride is a time of celebration and coming together, they remind us that the Utah Pride Center is state run, and produces it’s own state Pride Festival. A true one-stop shop!

The team is excited to introduce two new events this year. Utah Pride Live is an evening of entertainment with Monét X Change, Ultra Naté, Dana Goldberg, Brian Justin Crum, and GSP!

The Loud and Queer Concert will happen after the rally at the state Capitol and march to Washington Square. The party officially blasts off with Icona Pop, Trixie Mattel, Anabel Englund, DJ Raffa Marfa, and hostesses Gia Bianca Stephens and star of Real Housewives of SLC, Whitney Rose.

visit utahpride.org to get your tickets and learn more

Instagram/Facebook/TikTok: @uytahpridecenter