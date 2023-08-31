LEHI, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Spread the aloha spirit at this year’s Polynesian Days celebration happening this weekend, over Labor Day at Thanksgiving Point in Lehi. Frank Tusieseuna, Executive Producer of Kokua for Maui, and Kapio Rokobuludrau who has family ties to Maui, joined us on the show to share more.

Polynesian Days Utah is a celebration of the vibrant Polynesian culture, filled with captivating performances, delicious food, and other fun activities for all ages. The event aims to bring together communities in Utah, fostering cultural appreciation and promoting unity.

Sariah Mossman Brown performed a special Hula dedicated to the people in Lahaina.

For more information visit: www.polynesiandaysutah.com