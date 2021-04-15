Utah participates in the world’s largest earthquake safety drill, and does having a big wedding guarantee a long lasting union?

- On Good Things Utah this morning – Today, April 15, the entire state of Utah will be participating in the world’s largest earthquake safety drill. Each year, millions of people worldwide practice Drop, Cover, and Hold On, and other safety actions during Great ShakeOut Earthquake Drills. Experts say, “The 2021 Utah ShakeOut Day is on April 15, though you can hold your ShakeOut drill on any day of the year. Due to COVID-19, you may consider holding an online drill, for which we have new presentations,” they add. “Participating is a great way for your family or organization to be prepared to survive and recover quickly from big earthquakes – wherever you live, work, or travel.” To register, visit www.shakeout.org/utah.
- Plus, the notorious Lori Vallow case is getting the Lifetime movie treatment. The story of the Idaho mom and the strange disappearance of her two children is one of six new “ripped from the headlines” movies the network has planned for summer 2021. “These stories captured our collective attention and are the perfect kick off to the summer with the stranger than fiction moments and revealing secrets that had everyone talking,” said Amy Winter, executive vice president and head of programming, Lifetime and LMN. Doomsday Mom is inspired by the bizarre story of Vallow, her husband Chad Daybell, and Vallow’s two children, J.J. and Tylee. J.J. and Tylee both mysteriously vanished in September 2019. Police eventually discovered the children’s remains on Daybell’s property in Idaho in June 2020. The movie airs on June 26th.
- And new research shows that marriages that begin with big, cheap weddings last longer than others? You can find the entire story in the Deseret News, “Weddings are back,” an event planner friend told me recently. “People are done with the postponements.” This is good news. Just as funerals are mostly for the living, so weddings are mostly for the community. Plus, big weddings, the research tells us, tend to last longer. “Having high wedding attendance,” a 2014 study from Emory University finds, “(is) positively associated with marriage duration.” Hope you join us for all today’s Hot Topics and more on GTU.