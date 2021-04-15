Utah participates in the world’s largest earthquake safety drill, and does having a big wedding guarantee a long lasting union?

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Beechtree Diagnostics was invited to expand offices in Anchorage, Alaska. Beechtree offers a comprehensive solution for COVID-19 testing with a focus on the highest quality science, automation, and sub-24-hour turnaround times.

Beechtree’s solution provides CLIA compliant, scientifically reliable testing at a cost and speed that allows organizations to more accurately make decisions to manage the COVID-19 health crisis.Beechtree has been conducting high throughput RT-PCR testing for several months in their labs in Alaska and Utah, including State of Alaska testing, the Municipality of Anchorage, all the Alaska Airports, School districts, hospitals, prisons, drive-thru sites, the US Military, and the movie, oil, and commercial fishing industries.