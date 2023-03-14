LEHI, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Father and son duo Chad and Carson Curtis, owners of the Houston TX Hot Chicken franchise, recently opened their first Utah location in Lehi, and the local community has been lining up for a taste.

Known for their Original Hot Chicken Sandwich, Carson assembled the hot seller on air. It’s made with organic chicken, coleslaw, pickles, secret seasoning, and house sauce. HHC’s menu also includes flavored lemonade, tenders, shakes, slaw and Texas caesar salad. Their spice levels range from “no spice” to “Houston we Have a Problem!”, with each level featuring a custom blend of spices from around the world.

HHC takes pride in using fresh, never frozen, organic, halal, cage-free, antibiotic-free, and hormone-free chicken. HHC currently has locations in Las Vegas and Tempe AZ, and they’ll be opening in Houston, Texas later this week.

HHC is quickly becoming a favorite among chicken lovers. For more information, visit their website or follow them on social media at Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.