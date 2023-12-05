- On Good Things Utah this morning – Utah has been named one of the best states to live in, according to a new study. New Hampshire, Wyoming, Virginia, Rhode Island, and Wisconsin round out the top five states. The study analyzed data on average house prices, the quality of healthcare and more throughout the United States of America. The study, conducted by U.S. immigration law experts Shoreline Immigration, analyzed data on the quality of healthcare, job openings per 100,000 people, the quality of schools, average house prices, average salaries, and the rate of violent crime per 100,000 people in each state to establish the best states to emigrate to.
- New Hampshire has been crowned the best state to live in, with a final index score of 73.53 out of 100. The average salary is $74,663 in the Granite State, 18.9% higher than the national average of $62,777. New Hampshire also has the lowest violent crime rate out of the top ten states – including serious offences such as homicide, robbery, and aggravated assault – with 126 offences per 100,000 people in 2022.
- Wyoming takes the silver medal with a final index score of 71.21 out of 100. The Cowboy State has the highest school quality in the top ten states – considering factors such as graduation rates and the number of students per teacher – at 50 out of 100. Wyoming’s average salary is also $71,342, 13.6% higher than the national average.
- Virginia ranks third with a final index score of 69.48 out of 100. The Old Dominion State has the fourth-highest quality of schools out of the top ten states to move to with a score of 44 out of 100, and the fourth-highest quality of healthcare – considering the cost of healthcare, access to healthcare, and the health of residents – at 63 out of 100. In fact, Virginia has the lowest annual private health insurance premiums in the country at $5,172 – 49.5% below the national average in America.
- Rhode Island is the fourth-best state to emigrate to. The Ocean State has the highest quality of healthcare in the nation alongside Iowa, scoring 68 out of 100, 21.7% above the national average. Rhode Island also has the third-lowest rate of violent crime in the top ten states at 172 reported offences per 100,000 people and a final index score of 69.02 out of 100.
- In fifth place is Wisconsin. The Badger State has the lowest average house price in the top ten states at $290,926, 18% below the national average of $354,886. Wisconsin also has the second-highest quality of schools in the top ten states with a score of 49 out of 100, contributing to a final index score of 67.42 out of 100.
- Connecticut is the sixth-best state to move to, with a final index score of 67.13 out of 100. The average salary is $84,972 in the Constitution State, 35.3% higher than the national average and the highest average salary in the top 10 states. Connecticut also has the second-lowest violent crime rate in the top ten at 150 per 100,000 people.
- In seventh place is North Dakota. Out of the top ten states, the Peace Garden State has the third-highest level of job openings per 100,000 people at 3,613, 10.4% above the national average in America. North Dakota also has the lowest average house price in the top ten states to live in at $254,258 – culminating in a final index score of 65.41 out of 100.
- Utah comes in eighth place with a final index score of 64.68 out of 100. The Beehive State has the highest level of job openings per 100,000 people – 3,984 – and the third-highest school quality rating in the top ten list – 47 out of 100.
- We hope you tune in as we dive into this Hot Topic and so much more on Good Things Utah!
Utah named one of the best states to relocate to in 2024
by: Nicea DeGering
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now