Utah music venues announce COVID-19 requirements

On Good Thing Utah this morning – As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Utah, some music venues across the state are implementing requirements for attendance, including having audience members either provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. On Sept. 24, Vivint Arena announced that it will require all guests ages 12 and older to provide proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of an event's start time, according to a news release sent to the Deseret News. This applies to Utah Jazz games and concerts.
- Plus, Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro have been cleared to return to the table at “The View” after false positive COVID-19 tests forced them off-air on Friday, ABC insiders exclusively revealed to Page Six. As of Sunday afternoon, “Sunny is definitely returning to the studio on Monday. Parent company Disney said they’re clear. No quarantining is necessary,” one insider said. Hostin and Navarro were rushed off the air on Friday – moments before they were set to interview Vice President Kamala Harris, after executive producer Brian Teta announced they tested positive for COVID-19. The ladies were “both very emotional about it for good reason,” sources say.
- And raise the curtain and the lights because the Tony Awards are back! The event took place at New York’s Winter Garden Theatre on Sunday, Sept. 26, and was divided into two acts. For the first act, host Audra McDonald, who has six Tonys of her own, presided over the awards ceremony for most of the nominees from the 2019-2020 Broadway season. Last year’s ceremony was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, with Broadway going dark for more than a year. (Show re-openings just started in September).
At the end of the show – are there every day activities that are making you more tired than necessary? There are definitely little overlooked things you could be doing that are sneakily zapping your energy. We have a list – including cutting back on those emotionally charged tv shows at night before bed!