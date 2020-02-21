Utah Museum of Fine Arts offers mindfulness program

The Utah Museum of Fine Arts’ mindfulness program is helping people live better through the arts. The UMFA began offering yoga in 2014 and then added mindfulness in 2017.

Participants are able to practice and discuss in several art galleries which is led by Instructor Charlotte Bell. These programs are welcomed to everyone. If you art an art lover or haven’t been to the museum, there is something for everyone.

The series for mindfulness will start back on February 27 and will end April 16. The museum is on the University of Utah campus between the Huntsman Center and the Rice-Eccles Stadium.

On the first Wednesday and third Saturday of each month, there is free admission. To see more information about what UMFA has to offer, visit umfa.utah.edu.

