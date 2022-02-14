Utah museum features exhibits in honor of Black History Month

Laura Allred, director of UMOCA, joined us on the show to promote UMOCA in partnership with Utah Black Business Expo happening Saturday February 26th. There are five new exhibitions opening at UMOCA, including Wake Up Call For Freedoms, Charles Edward Williams Black River, Lilly Agar A Hug Away, Shattering the Pictures in Our Heads, and Myleka Bevans. The exhibits open to the public on February 18th.

The exhibition “Wake Up Call For Freedoms” is an artist collective piece on how creativity can be an insulator for social change. The event will have amazing performers, food, and drinks! Get out to your community and join the fun! To get more information on this event visit https://utahmoca.org/.