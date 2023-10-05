UTAH COUNTY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – The story of Dorothy Gale’s journey through Oz is so timeless and magical, a perfect Halloween Season story to experience with kids and family members of any age. The talent company at the Utah Metropolitan Ballet are proud to present this wonderful tale on stage through dance.

The Wizard of Oz presented by Utah Metropolitan Ballet runs October 5 – 10, 2023 with performances at 7:00 pm at the Covey Center for the Arts in Provo (425 W Center St.). There’s also a matinee performance on Saturday, Oct. 7th and a free performance for families affected by autism at 11:00am on Saturday, Oct. 7th. (see additional details below)

This is a family-friendly production with no age limit on who can attend, but if a seat is needed, then a ticket is required. You can purchase tickets through the Covey Center for the Arts.

Visit UMBallet.org for more information about upcoming performances and productions.

Utah Metropolitan Ballet has a strong Outreach program and believes that everyone should have the opportunity to be inspired by attending live performances. That is why 10 years ago UMB started providing free performances for families affected by autism and other members of underserved communities. To sign up for complimentary tickets for the free performance for families affected by autism go to umballet.org and there is a link to fill out the form to request tickets.

