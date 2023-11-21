Tickets are on sale now for UM Ballet's Nutcracker - running Dec. 9-20 in Provo

LINDON, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Join Clara as she embarks on a magical journey in this re-imagined holiday favorite which premiered in 2017 with sets and costume designs by Cassandra Barney, and choreography by Jacqueline Colledge.

Utah Metropolitan Ballet has been performing Jacqueline P Colledge’s version of Nutcracker for almost 40 years. This production with a live orchestra is a holiday favorite. Performances are December 9-20 at the Covey Center for the Arts in Provo.

Whether you’re seeing NUTCRACKER for the first time or it’s an annual tradition, kick off your holiday season in grand style making memories to cherish with the ones you love.

Visit UMBallet.org for more details about show dates/times and to get tickets!

Utah Metropolitan Ballet has an outreach program where they offer discounted performances for school age students. These educational performances use narration as part of the performance and offer a question and answer period after the performance.

Utah Metropolitan Ballet is a professional ballet company comprised of dancers from all over the world. From Italy to Japan, to the prolific talent right here in Utah, these dancers bring to Utah seasoned professionalism, passion, and remarkable athleticism, providing a rich and diverse tapestry of artistic expression.

