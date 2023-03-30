SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — The Mascot Miracles Foundation is excited to announce their upcoming fundraisers for 2023. The organization, founded by Rich Ellis, is dedicated to bringing smiles to children’s faces by providing them with an opportunity to meet their favorite mascots. The foundation works with local sports teams and organizations to arrange visits from mascots to children’s hospitals, schools, and events.

The first fundraiser of the year is a Comedy Night scheduled for April 22, 2023, at Brewvies Cinema Pub located at 677 S 200 W. The show will feature Steve Soelberg, a renowned comedian known for his clean comedy acts. Tickets for the show are available for purchase through the foundation’s Facebook page, @mascotmiraclesfoundation.

The second fundraiser of the year is a Masquerade Ball scheduled for August 19, 2023, at The Grand Building at Utah State Fairpark. Tickets for the event will go on sale on May 3, 2023, and can be purchased through the foundation’s Facebook page. It is sure to be a fun-filled evening with music, dancing, and a silent auction.

For more information visit the Mascot Miracles Foundation’s website MASCOTMIRACLESFOUNDATION.ORG