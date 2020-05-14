Utah man recovering from COVID-19 documents every painful moment

- On Good Things Utah today – Matt Newey was Utah’s 78th confirmed case of COVID-19, and he’s just 23 years old. After being diagnosed on March 19th, the professional videographer decided to document each and every painful moment so that people could see what this virus is actually capable of. Newey says he had a rough battle, he lost fifteen pounds and his lungs contracted to the point that he felt like he couldn’t breathe or sleep.
- Now, two months later he still can’t taste or smell and his lungs are not back to one hundred percent. But he says he wanted to share his story so people will understand just how serious and scary COVID-19 can be.