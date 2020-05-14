Utah man recovering from COVID-19 documents every painful moment

It's one of those things you just have to experiment with! And that's exactly what famed chef David Chang did until he found the perfect technique. The owner of an expansive restaurant empire recently posted a video on Instagram in which he makes a slightly souped-up homemade McMuffin with salami. But instead of frying or poaching the egg, he sticks it right into the microwave AND it turns out really well! He says first spray a microwave safe bowl with cooking spray. Next crack an egg into the bowl, and add a pinch of salt. Then put it in the microwave for 90 seconds at 30 percent power. Remove the bowl from the microwave, and simply let the egg slide from the bowl!

Sounds easy, right? We decided to give it a try live on the air, and it didn't exactly turn out like the famous chef's example. You'll just have to watch to find out where we went wrong. Whoops!