SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Utah-based game, PaddleSmash, is making a splash on Shark Tank this Friday, October 20th, as co-founders Scott Brown and Tim Swindle present their innovative outdoor game to a national audience. PaddleSmash combines the best elements of Pickleball and Spikeball, offering a fun and easy-to-learn experience for backyard or beach play with family and friends. Inventor Joe Bingham, a structural engineer and father of seven, wanted a convenient alternative to crowded pickleball courts. With over 15 years in the toy and game industry, Scott and Tim recognized the game’s potential and decided to bring PaddleSmash to market.

PaddleSmash is offering a special 15% discount for GTU viewers with the code SHARKTANK15. Learn more about PaddleSmash and stay updated on their journey by visiting their website (https://paddlesmash.com/) and social media profiles on Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/paddlesmash/), Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/paddlesmashgame), and TikTok (https://www.tiktok.com/@paddlesmash). Don’t miss the chance to discover this exciting new outdoor game that’s sure to bring fun and entertainment to your gatherings.