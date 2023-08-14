SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — The Utah Live Concerts Foundation (ULCF) has partnered with the American Red Cross of Utah for the 2023 concert series. Thousands of eager concertgoers are expected to gather for the free event in Orem on August 18th and 19th. ULCF encourages attendees to embrace the spirit of giving by making donations to the Red Cross, which will subsequently utilize the contributions to support disaster relief efforts and provide essentials to those affected.

Jeremiah Lafranca, the Executive Director of the American Red Cross of Greater Salt Lake Chapter, emphasized the organization’s commitment to aiding communities in times of crisis. The festival grounds in Orem will offer attendees a unique opportunity to engage directly with Red Cross staff and volunteers, fostering awareness about blood donation and disaster preparedness.

Financial support from donors like ULCF sustains the Red Cross’s ability to respond swiftly and effectively to emergencies. Lafranca highlighted the profound impact even small donations can make, with $5 providing a blanket and $10 offering a meal to those in need. As part of the world’s largest humanitarian organization, the Red Cross’s reach extends farther thanks to the generosity of its contributors.

Each donation serves as a beacon of hope, igniting positive change and supporting the Red Cross’s mission to aid and uplift communities worldwide. To be part of this transformative impact, visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS, or text REDCROSS to 90999 to donate $10.