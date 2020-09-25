Utah lands on the list of happiest states in the nation

- On Good Things Utah – Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is still making history, even after her death. Ginsburg, who died last Friday due to complications of metastatic pancreas cancer, will become the first woman to lie in state in the US Capitol on Friday, according to congressional historians. She’ll also be the first Jewish person to be given that honor.
- Plus, our state lands on the list of happiest states in the country. Hawaii takes the top honor but Utah is now coming in at number two! We’ll tell you why our state is being recognized yet again.
- And need a new skin care routine? Brian says snail mucus is a hot trend. Yep, you heard us right! He’ll tell us why it’s so good for your face.
- Tyra Banks is apologizing this morning for not being perfect on Dancing With The Stars. The new host says she’s definitely dealing with a learning curve. We’ll tell you what she’s saying about the new season.
And finally, we love this local story! An 89-year-old pizza delivery driver gets surprise $12K tip, and becomes 'TikTok famous. Derlin Newey, 89, reads a check for $12,000 at his Weber County home on Tuesday. Every time Carlos Valdez and his wife order pizza, they ask that Newey deliver it. They also record his deliveries for their TikTok videos, which have become popular with their 53,000-plus followers. The Valdezes asked their followers to donate a little money to help Newey out if they could and raised $12,000, which they delivered to him on Tuesday.