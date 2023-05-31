Salt Lake City, UT – (Good Things Utah) – Take a dip into family fun with Utah Lake Festival! Sam Braegger, Programs Manager for the Utah Lake Authority sailed into the studio to discuss everything you need to know to join the fun.

The Utah Lake Festival is upheld in the effort to educate the public on what is being done to improve the lake and to create an event to allow attendees the opportunity to enjoy one of Utah’s natural resources and activities available. Braegger touched on the June Sucker Recovery Implementation Program that is dedicated to balancing the needs of human use at the lake while ensuring they make progress towards recovery efforts for the natural habitants of the June Suckers.

The Utah Festival will be held on June 3rd, 2023 from 10:00A.M. – 2:00P.M. at the Utah Lake State Park marina in Provo, UT. Admission is free and there will be activities for the whole family to enjoy. The event will offer sailboat rides, fishing instruction, food trucks, live music, prizes and even a cardboard boat race! The Utah Lake Authority offers basic materials to build your cardboard boat while allowing up to thirty teams to participate. By participating in the cardboard boat race, you will be entered in a raffle for an inflatable paddle board.

Row your way into an adventure filled Sunday on June 3rd, 2023 at Utah Lake. For more information visit Utah Lake Commission.