Utah broadcast veteran Craig Bolerjack stopped by GTU to wish happy 20th anniversary to the show and talk to us about the upcoming Jazz season.

Bolerjack has worked in the broadcast industry now for 41 years and still going strong as the Utah Jazz TV play-by-play announcer. He reminisced about his early days working alongside former quarterback and sports analyst Steve Beuerlein, as well as sportscaster John Dockery, among others.

The COVID-19 pandemic shifted how basketball games were called by the announcers. He said the play-by-play would be done in a dark Vivint arena when restrictions were at their peak.

Bolerjack said this year is full of change for the Utah Jazz, but the whole team is excited for the new adventure that comes with new players. He said that change is difficult, referring to the recent trades of Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert. Bolerjack he hopes fans will get excited for the new players and get behind them just like those other past favorites.

We wrapped up our time with Craig by playing a Utah Jazz trivia game that you can watch below.