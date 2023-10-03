Randal Serr, Board Chair for the Utah Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, tells us their mission is to help Hispanic owned business owners make their business dreams come true by guiding them in the creation, development and promotion of their businesses. The vision is to be a resource for all Hispanic businesses in Utah where they can go to solve their doubts, concerns and barriers so they can grow the businesses.

The Utah Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is the source of resources to which all Hispanics can go, whether young or old, from any country to meet their needs.In Utah, more than 25,000 Hispanic business owners contribute more than 2 million to Utah’s local economy every year. There are an estimated 4.65 million Hispanic-owned businesses in the U.S., making them the fastest growing segment in U.S. small businesses. Hispanics are responsible for eight out of ten new businesses started in the United States.

utahhcc.com