SALT LAKE CITY, UT – Flip into the new year with a new family activity. Utah’s Gymnastics season is starting with their first home game on Friday, January 6th at 6:45pm. Maile O’Keefe and Abby Paulson are both seniors on the University of Utah Gymnastics team. Maile O’Keefe holds the school record for most 10.0s on beam in a season and is second for most 10.0s on beam in a career. Abby Paulson is the reigning Pac-12 beam champion and has won the title two years in a row.

One great reason to come to support the team is you will be seeing one of the best teams in the nation. Our team right here in Utah finished in 3rd nationally. Also, it is a fun family activity to go watch the flips, spins and other cool tricks take place before your eyes. On January 13th at the Maverick Center, all 4 in-state schools are competing for the “Best of Utah” title. This would be a great opportunity to see all the other schools compete and possibly see your own school there.

Another way to support them without going to a game is to attend their “A Night with the Red Rocks” fundraising banquet on January 27th. All proceeds will go directly to the Utah Gymnastics team and there are still tickets and tables available.